Deion Sanders’ baseball stats: A look at Coach Prime’s MLB career

Deion Sanders had an incredible college football and NFL career, but he also played in the MLB as a two-sport athlete.

Sanders is more known for his football success, but he also played nine years in the MLB for 641 games.

The outfielder was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round of the 1985 draft, but did not sign with them. After the New York Yankees selected him in the 30th round of the 1988 Major League Baseball draft, he signed with the team.

Sanders ended up making his MLB debut on May 31, 1989. During the 1989 season, Sanders hit a home run and scored a touchdown in the same week becoming the only player ever to do so. He is also the only player in history to win both a Super Bowl and World Series.

After being a part-time baseball player due to his NFL career, he stopped playing baseball in 2001 after he was playing in Triple-A. It was a violation of his NFL contract as he had to be in the MLB to do both.

Sanders finished his MLB career batting .263 with 39 home runs and 168 RBIs. He ended up playing with the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants.

Deion Sanders says baseball was his mistress

Throughout his pro career, Deion Sanders was advised to focus on just one sport, whether it be football or baseball.

However, he openly told friends and family that, 'football is my wife and baseball is my mistress,' which is why he decided to continue to play both sports.

While he was a head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes last season, Sanders appeared on ESPN's "First Take" and said he thinks baseball is harder than football.

"Hitting that baseball," Sanders replied. "Hitting that baseball is something else. That's why they fail seven out of 10 times and they're still making $300-400 million a year."

Since retiring, Deion Sanders has taken up coaching, as he is enters his second season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes who are looking to build off their 4-8 year.

