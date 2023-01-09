Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders recently signed with the University of Colorado to become their next head coach after three successful seasons at Jackson State University.

As he's gaining success in the college world of coaching, Sanders said in an interview with GQ magazine that he has no desire to coach in the NFL.

Sanders said:

“I just have no desire to coach rich men. I’d rather have an impact on a younger man that needs direction.”

Via outkick.com, Sanders was asked in 2022 if he wanted to coach in the NFL.

Sanders also expressed no interest back then.

He said:

“Not one bit. It’s hard for me to coach a person that makes a lot of money that does not truly love the game that blessed me. And I don’t want to go to jail.”

It's safe to say we'll likely never see Sanders coach in the NFL as he seems more interested in impacting younger guys at the college level.

Deion Sanders' coaching career will continue at the University of Colorado

After a successful NFL career, Deion Sanders went on to become an analyst/broadcaster for many years.

He began his coaching career in 2012, coaching high school football before joining college football in 2020.

On September 21, 2020, Sanders was hired by the Jackson State Tigers, becoming their 21st head coach in program history.

In his first season as head coach, he finished 4-3 due to a short season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, he finished 11-2, and then 12-1 this year.

He will take on a bigger role as head coach as he signed with the University of Colorado. Upon joining the outfit, Sanders said that God sent him there and the goal is to win.

Sanders said:

“Everything is strategic. When God sends me to a place, he sends me to a place to be a conduit of change. The goal is to win. When it comes to coaching, there’s elevation or there’s termination. You’re elevated or terminated. One of the two. There is no in-between.”

We're months away from the start of the next college season, and it will be interesting to see how 'Primetime' fares in the Rockies.

