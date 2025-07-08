Deion Sanders at Big 12 media days today: Top 5 questions for Colorado HC heading into 2025

Deion Sanders plans to attend the Big 12 media day despite his ongoing health issues.

Ad

Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will be on Day 2 of the Big 12 media day at the Ford Center, which is the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility.

Ahead of Sanders speaking to the media, here are five questions we want the Buffaloes' coach to answer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 questions for Deion Sanders at Big 12 media day

#1, What is his health issue?

Deion Sanders' status for the Big 12 media day wasn't for sure as he had been dealing with health issues.

Ad

Trending

Sanders hasn't revealed too much about it, other than that he lost 14 pounds. However, now that he appears to be healthier, Sanders will likely be asked about his health and if it will impact his ability to coach this season.

#2, Who starts at QB?

Colorado has a major question mark at quarterback, and it is a battle between freshman Julian Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter.

It does seem unlikely Sanders will reveal his starting quarterback, as both are attending the Big 12 media day.

Ad

Yet, Sanders will no doubt be asked about the QB position.

#3, Coaching without his sons

Deion Sanders remained the head coach of Colorado, despite his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, being off to the NFL.

With neither of his sons there, some thought Sanders would go elsewhere. But, he signed an extension with Colorado, so an interesting question will be why he signed to stay in Colorado and coach without his sons there.

Ad

#4, How does Colorado stack up in the Big 12?

The Colorado Buffaloes made a bowl game last season but are expected to take a step back after losing Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

Yet, Coach Prime will likely remain confident in his group, but the Buffaloes don't seem to be a top-tier team in the Big 12 this year.

#5, Is defense their identity this year?

Colorado was led by its offense last year, but this season, the defense might be the key to success for the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes may have to rely on their defense this season to win games, but whether Sanders will admit that will be interesting to hear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place