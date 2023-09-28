Deion Sanders’ bizarre cooking analogy exposes Colorado’s run-game woes: "That’s like asking your wife to cook a good meal if she can’t"

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have hit a snag after flying out of the blocks at the start of the season. Colorado suffered a humbling defeat against the Oregon Ducks last weekend and it exposed the team's weak spots. And one of them is their run game with football.

Shedeur Sanders has emerged as a great quarterback for the Buffaloes but no team can only depend on pass play to win a championship.

However, Deion Sanders is unwilling to commit to a running game after the brutal thrashing at the hands of the Ducks. According to him, the team needs to put on a run game consistently before they can really commit to it. And he used a bizarre cooking analogy to put that point across.

“That's just like asking your wife are you committed to a good meal every night if she can't cook. We've got to be able to cook the meal before we could commit to it. We gotta be able to cook the running game before we commit to it,”Brian Howell of BuffZone.com quoted Deion Sanders as saying.

None of Colorado's rushers could make an impact against Oregon. And that left Shedeur Sanders to mostly throw the ball. It made the Colorado game one-dimensional and easy to defend. Would it be the same against the Trojans?

USC Trojans are Deion Sanders' next big test

The Oregon Ducks were the first big test that Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes faced this season. But if the Ducks game was tough, USC is a whole other ballgame. It is one of the most formidable teams in the conference, with a star-studded offense.

Caleb Williams is in fine form for the Trojans. Every game is just cementing his claim to being the number one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft class. Coach Prime would hope to come up with a solid plan to stop the Trojans QB.

Will Colorado become the first team to down the Trojans this season? Or will their recent woes continue?

