Colorado coach Deion Sanders had a fairytale start to the 2023 college football season. His team had a 3-0 start and his son Shedeur Sanders, the starting quarterback, was also firing on all cylinders.

However, it went downhill pretty fast for the Sanders duo from Week 4. The Buffaloes ended the season with a 4-8 record. This also sparked much criticism for Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders, who were targeted because of their outspoken natures.

However, Deion Sanders has a sound piece of advice for his son. Taking to Instagram, Coach Prime posted a photo with son Shedeur and wrote:

"Son they're upset with no valid reason to be. This thang is bigger than us but let's show them all the gifts that God has provided. Let's also keep our Peace, Joy & consistently display our Love for this game. CU let's do us and not engage in foolishness. #CoachPrime."

The Colorado Buffaloes will try to shake off the 2023 season from their memories and start fresh in 2024, with Sanders already working hard to ramp up his roster.

Deion Sanders having trouble with recruitment

When Deion Sanders took charge of the Buffaloes, he prompted scrutiny of his unconventional use of the transfer portal to rebuild the squad. Despite being initially praised, Sanders acknowledges that recruitment issues played a role in the team’s struggles.

In a recent appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show, the Colorado coach said:

“The process of selection and the process of who you allow into your space, into that locker room, on that staff, in your environment, it could have been more carefully selected.”

Coming to the Buffs’ offensive struggles, Coach Prime took responsibility for the failures and expressed a commitment to overhaul the Buffaloes for the next season.

The team’s offensive woes were evident as Shedeur Sanders was sacked 52 times during the season. Recognizing the need for improvement, Sanders added:

“If it’s going to be on me, it’s going to be on me. I’m making all these selections, I’m making sure I’m crossing my t’s and dotting my i’s. I’m making sure that I’m hands on every darn thing.”

He has brought in NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp as a defensive line coach. With a focus on strengthening the offensive line with star player recruits, Sanders is determined to paint a new image for the Buffaloes.

