Deion Sanders bluntly denies naming Ryan Staub as Colorado QB1 while giving hopes to Kaidon Salter for Houston matchup in Week 3

Ryan Staub became the talk of college football after guiding Colorado to a 31-7 win over Delaware on Saturday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that the third-string quarterback would be promoted to starter for the Buffaloes’ Week 3 game against Houston on Friday.However, Deion Sanders pushed back on that claim on Tuesday's media presence.“I’m not confirming none of y’all, y’all know that,” Sanders said (via On3). “We ain’t like that. We good. We have capable guys. Staub has been doing a phenomenal job doing and getting the majority of the reps, but I haven’t made that assessment and decision yet.&quot;You know, in today’s media we don’t care about being correct anymore. We just want to be first.&quot;The Buffaloes had named fifth-year senior quarterback Kaidon Salter their starter for the 2025 season, with Staub buried behind Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. However, Sanders admitted Staub has been taking the bulk of first-team snaps, which hints he could start against Houston.The speculation follows Staub’s breakout Week 2 showing, when he went 7-of-10 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Even so, Sanders isn’t prepared to strip Salter or Lewis of starting opportunities after just two weeks of action.&quot;There’s no subjection to you when you’re wrong, nobody says nothing,&quot; Sanders said. &quot;You just go with it. I’m not saying that’s the case, but that’s where we are in media.&quot;Nobody gives a darn about being correct, being right. Everybody just want to be first. That don’t make no sense to me. I would love the integrity that we once had with media. I would love that. Let’s go, I’m sorry.”Ryan Staub’s rise to Colorado QB1 earns praise from Deion SandersRyan Staub spent his first two years at Colorado as a reserve behind Shedeur Sanders, but he chose to stay with the Buffaloes rather than seek a transfer. Friday’s game against Houston marks Staub’s second start as Colorado’s QB1, his first coming in 2023 against Utah when Sanders was sidelined with a back injury.From being a three-star recruit to the Buffaloes' QB1, Staub's journey drew praise from Deion Sanders.&quot;He's the ultimate teammate,&quot; Sanders said (via Fox Sports). He’s the ultimate character guy. Those are the type of guys that we’re looking for.&quot;Oftentimes, those guys don’t come with the three, four or five stars that you guys get excited about. I’m looking more at, ‘Can they play here? Do they fit who we are?’&quot;Coach Prime has made it clear that he wants to settle on one starting quarterback for the 2025 season. If Ryan Staub can deliver another strong performance in Colorado’s Big 12 opener against Houston, he can firmly establish himself as Colorado QB1 moving forward.