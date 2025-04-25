Deion Sanders' bold prediction for son Shedeur Sanders comes back to haunt after top 10 NFL teams pass on Colorado QB

Deion Sanders was bullish on his quarterback son, Shedeur Sanders, to get drafted inside the top five in the 2025 NFL draft. However, the reality is far from that, as it appears the Colorado Buffaloes star will not even get picked inside the first round.

After the New York Giants utilized their No. 25 pick on Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, it was clear that Sanders would not get picked on Day 1. Fans have receipts of Sanders' old man, who once predicted him to be picked way early.

A year ago, Coach Prime wasn’t shy about letting the world know how highly he rated his son, Shedeur. In a viral post from May 2024, the Colorado head coach fired back at critics who mocked his son’s swagger during a rough 4–8 season, declaring:

“He will be a top 5 pick. Where yo son going?”

Fast forward to the 2025 NFL draft, and that prediction didn’t quite age the way Coach Prime might have hoped.

Jaxson Dart going above Shedeur Sanders was not on anyone's list

In the lead-up to the draft, there was noise that Shedeur Sanders may not be the second-best quarterback of this year's weak QB class. However, none of the mock draft boards actually thought it could happen.

Cam Ward was the consensus best quarterback, with Sanders coming in next, followed by Jaxson Dart.

However, Shedeur Sanders didn't see his name being called at all; rather, he had to endure seeing Dart getting picked while he still awaits his NFL decision. After being ahead of the Rebels quarterback, when the time finally arrived, his draft stock took a massive hit, with the possibility of him not getting drafted in the first round entirely.

NFL front offices weren’t sold on Deion’s top-five claim, as their questions about Sanders' arm ability no longer seem to be a driven media narrative, but rather it now seems like a reality.

This must have stung Sanders & family as they all gathered in Colorado on Thursday to celebrate NFL draft festivities.

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

