Deion Sanders breaks silence on Colorado's frustrating defeat against Washington State, claims it happens to be the "toughest stretch" of life

Deion Sanders is currently enduring a tough phase in his coaching career. The Colorado Buffaloes lost their fifth game on the bounce as they went down against the Washington State Cougars. The team has now lost seven out of their eight games this season.

After a huge loss to the Cougars on Friday, Coach Prime broke his silence on the losing streak.

“This is the toughest stretch of probably my life,” Sanders said.

“I challenged them to go out there and stand up for themselves, for their family, for the name on the front and the name on the back," he added. "I challenged them to stand up for that, and they responded. They didn’t lay down. They went out there and fought, so I’m proud of them. I really am.”

With the loss against the Washington State Cougars, the Colorado Buffaloes are officially out of Bowl game contention. The losing stretch is the worst in Sanders life as a head coach. He lost just three games out of 26 during his time with the Jackson State Tigers, and the Buffaloes have lost more than twice that number in a single season.

Deion Sanders and Colorado's another blowout loss

Every game has been tough for the Buffaloes this season, but a blowout loss to the Cougars wasn't something Deion Sanders would have anticipated. Washington State was the last-placed team in the Pac-12 rankings before the game. But now, that tag has been passed to Colorado.

The Cougars dominated the game from the start and kept on pilng up the points. They won it 56-14 to register just their fifth win of the season. They are 2-6 in the conference while Colorado is 1-7.

The Buffaloes have their last game of the 2023 season against the Utah Utes next week, and Coach Prime would want to end the season with a win that has alluded him since Week 6.