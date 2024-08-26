"Deion Sanders is a bully and hypocrite": Paul Finebaum rips Colorado coach for banning reporter after recent outburst

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has yet again put the blasters on Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. Sanders recently banned a reporter after he was critical of the coach and the Buffaloes.

Many fans and analysts criticized Sanders for the way he acted, including Finebaum. After Sanders barred the reporter from asking questions, Finebaum called the coach a "bully" and a "hypocrite" on Monday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up."

"Coach Prime is showing he is not ready for prime time, Greeny," Finebaum said. "I find this whole thing to be disgraceful. Deion may want to talk about love and joy and that’s been the cornerstone of what he seems to be spewing out.

"But treating reporters like this seems like we’re in some autocratic country. This is not America. And the fact that it’s in his contract is really even more absurd.

"But don’t forget he did this at Jackson State. This is a trait of Deion Sanders. He wants to have it his way and I find him to be a bully and a hypocrite. And quite frankly, as someone who has been a fan of his throughout his entire career, even at Colorado, I am mortified by his actions."

Paul Finebaum's scathing review of Deion Sanders' recent actions might be based on the way the coach is acting toward reporters who are covering the team. However, Sanders believes some journalists take unnecessary shots at him and give him unfair coverage, which is why he won't talk to reporters.

Colorado's Deion Sanders bans reporter from asking questions

Deion Sanders has been the talk of college football since he became the Buffaloes coach, but this weekend, it was for the worse.

At a press conference, Sanders banned Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler from asking questions to him or any other football coach.

"After a series of sustained, personal attacks on the football program and specifically Coach Prime, the CU Athletic Department in conjunction with the football program, have decided not to take questions from Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler at football-related events," the athletic department said in a statement.

The statement later added that other reporters from the Denver Post are allowed to ask questions to Sanders, but Keeler won't be able to. Deion Sanders accused Keeler of always being on the attack toward him.

The Buffaloes went 4-8 last season after starting the year 3-0. Colorado will open its 2024 season at home on Thursday, Aug. 29, against North Dakota State. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Folsom Field in Boulder and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

