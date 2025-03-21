Deion Sanders calls T-step "stupid" in hilarious clip from his Big 12 Pro Day bash

Colorado coach Deion Sanders was in the spotlight during the Big 12 Pro Day bash on Thursday. In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, Coach Prime hilariously blasts the T-step dance and labeled it "stupid" on more than one occasion.

During an interview with the "NFL Network" with analyst Bucky Brooks, Sanders even performed a simple backward and forward movement before doing the T-step in front of the cameras.

"Let me teach you real quick how stupid the T-step is," Sanders said just before doing a normal back and forth step with Brooks. "Now, Bucky help me, first, we're gonna walk backwards and then we're going to walk forwards. Why did you not T-step?"

Sanders then redid the back-and-forth movement along with an alteration of the T-step.

"Ok, now, let me show you how stupid that is," Sanders said before doing the T-step with Brooks. "Look, I'm gonna walk backwards and then I'm gonna walk forwards. Who does that? What fool does that? What idiot does that?"

Sanders then hilariously added that if any of his Colorado players do the T-step, he would rip their face mask off.

Deion Sanders hits back at his son Shedeur Sanders' critics at Big 12 Pro Day

NCAA Football: Colorado HC Deion Sanders (L) and Shedeur Sanders (R) - Source: Imagn

At the Big 12 Pro Day, Deion Sanders hit back at a report that called his son Shedeur Sanders "arrogant" and "brash" during the latter's interviews with NFL teams at the Combine. Coach Prime said he knew about the insider who made those claims about the quarterback.

"We like to call that stuff out, though," Sanders said on NFL Network. "I know who it is. You're going to make me call him out. You know what team we get. You got to understand it. Don't make me pull behind the curtain to step in that thing."

Shedeur is considered one of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL draft. He played his entire college career under his father Coach Prime and is considered a first-round pick.

