Deion Sanders is different from other coaches in the college football world. While most of the coaches would consider fighting among teammates a disciplinary issue, Coach Prime thinks it's a good thing. In fact, he keeps a record of the fights and who won them.

The Colorado Buffaloes are going through a rough patch at the moment. The team has lost three games in a row and is virtually out of the playoff race. But Coach Prime hasn't ceased to surprise the fans.

So what does Deion Sanders do when players in the Buffaloes program fight among each other?

“I always want to know who won because I keep records. I don't break them up. Some coaches break them up. I don't,” Sanders said via On3Sports.

For Coach Prime, the fights among teammates are “a great thing,” as long as they are healthy. He also revealed that the Colorado Buffaloes practice this week had a couple of fights.

“We've had a great week of practice. We had a couple of fights, which I like. It's a great thing,” Deion Sanders added.

"Some guys fight hoping for the break up. No, we're going to let you go. I love it.”

The Buffaloes will take on the Arizona Wildcats in Week 11 in hopes of a reversal in fortunes. The team's recent record has been dismal, to say the least, and they would need to win the remaining games to qualify for the Bowl game.

Reversal of fortunes for Deion Sanders and Colorado football

Deion Sanders came into the Colorado football program with a lot of positivity. He was touted as the one who would put the Buffaloes back on the college football map. He immediately attracted a lot of good talent to the Buffs program.

The season got off to a good start, going 3-0 in the first three weeks. However, the team's fortunes have turned around since then. Colorado has only won one of its last six games, which includes a lone week-6 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Can the 4-5 Buffaloes snap out of their losing streak and salvage what remains of Coach Prime's first season in charge?