Deion Sanders and Colorado hit with bad news as 4-star DE Daniel Norman ditches Buffaloes to join SEC giants

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their first season without program superstars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. The Buffaloes were impressive in 2024, compiling a 9-4 record, which saw them ranked among the Top 25 in the nation. So, fans have every reason to remain optimistic heading into 2025 even without their two biggest stars.

However, the Buffaloes fan base just got hit with some bad news as four-star defensive end Daniel Norman has chosen to take his talents to an SEC giant.

According to CFB insider Hayes Fawcett on Monday, Norman is heading to the Oklahoma Sooners amid interest from Colorado, Miami, and UCLA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Daniel Norman hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was the No. 42-ranked edge rusher in the nation according to the 247Sports' Composite ranking.

Norman posted a stat line of 31 tackles, eight hurries and seven sacks in his junior season with St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Florida. He helped the team to a Florida 5A state championship.

Norman is the second high-profile edge rusher who'll be joining the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2026 recruiting class. Three-star edge prospect Matthew Nelson has decided to start his collegiate career with the Sooners.

Four of Colorado Buffaloes' Class of 2026 targets expected to announce commitments soon

The Colorado Buffaloes under Deion Sanders have prioritized the transfer portal to build a contending squad. This offseason, the Buffs have 33 transfers committed and are No. 19 in 247Sports' transfer rankings. Meanwhile, they rank No. 24 in the overall recruitment rankings.

In terms of their 2026 class, the Buffaloes are ranked No. 98 with two commitments: three-star tight end Gavin Mueller and three-star athlete Domata Peko Jr.

Domata Peko Jr. knows the school well as he's the son of current defensive line coach Domata Peko. Peko Sr. starred in the NFL before joining the collegiate coaching ranks.

That list of recruits could get longer soon. Per Buffaloes Wire on Monday, four Colorado targets for the 2026 class have commitment dates coming up. Four-star OL Deacon Schmitt, three-star OL Tripp Skewes, five-star WR Cederian Morgan, and four-star LB Rodney Colton Jr. are all expected to share their schools by July 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place