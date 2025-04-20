Deion Sanders’ Colorado makes grand strides in the transfer portal with commitment from Auburn’s safety Terrance Love

Deion Sanders and Colorado have added another chess piece to their defense, as Auburn safety Terrance Love announced on Sunday that he’s transferring to the Buffaloes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound athlete played in 22 games over the past two seasons with the Tigers. Love had eight tackles and one pass breakup, mostly in a reserve role. He was also recognized for his work in the classroom, making the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Even though he’s played in a limited capacity, Love entered the transfer portal as one of the most sought-after safeties available, with 247Sports ranking him as the top athlete at his position in the portal. He will enter Boulder with two years of eligibility remaining.

Ad

Before he entered college, Love was a consensus four-star recruit. He was the No. 244 overall prospect in the 2023 class by On3, the No. 26 linebacker nationally and the No. 21 prospect in Georgia.

Deion Sanders on Colorado’s transfer portal needs

After Thursday’s spring practice, Deion Sanders spoke to the media as the spring transfer portal officially opened. He talked about the program’s plans for the portal.

Ad

"I want to target every area," Sanders said. "You don't just sit back and think you got it, you know? I mean, I think the kicking game is set … Long snappers as well as kickers and punters, we straight. Everything else is, we need to improve."

This spring transfer window, the Buffaloes have added two players to their roster. One is 6-foot-5 wide receiver Sincere Brown from Campbell, who recorded 61 catches for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns during his time there. The other is offensive lineman Xavier Hill, who played at Memphis after transferring from LSU. He logged 916 offensive snaps in 2024.

Ad

Sanders has seen several players leave the program through the spring portal. Among them is center Cash Cleveland, a freshman all-American. Defensive lineman Chijoke Nwankwo, a former walk-on, is among those who left. Wide receiver Adrian Wilson, who joined the team this past winter and safety Savion Riley, who played 48 snaps in last season’s opener after transferring from Vanderbilt, also left the team.

Other losses are defensive end Taje McCoy, who finished third on the team with four sacks last season, and running back Isaiah Augustave, who led Colorado in rushing yards in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More