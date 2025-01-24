Deion Sanders' Colorado makes a move to self-correct mistake with Juju Lewis

A new report says Deion Sanders made a minor violation while recruiting Julian "Juju" Lewis, the new quarterback for the Colorado Buffaloes. On Thursday, USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer reported that "Coach Prime" violated NCAA rules by mentioning Lewis's name during two YouTube livestreams of Colorado's "Coaches Show" before he signed on Dec. 4, 2024.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 21, 2024, when Sanders discussed with the show's host, Mark Johnson, how he recruited Lewis. USA Today transcribed the following quotes.

"Hey, get Juju on the phone and get his pop on the phone," Sanders said.

"Coach Prime" added that he spoke with Lewis' father, and the parent felt comfortable with his son playing for Sanders. Colorado removed the video from YouTube after they learned that "Coach Prime" mentioned "Juju's" name.

The other incident took place on Nov. 27, 2024. During the stream, a host who wasn't working for the program replaced Johnson and asked Sanders about the new quarterback. USA Today noted that although the coach didn't say his name when he responded to the question, it was still a violation. Colorado also removed the episode from YouTube.

According to Schrotenboer, Colorado has self-reported to the NCAA and enforced new guidelines to prevent another incident. They won't livestream the "Coaches Show" so they can review and edit to avoid another issue. In addition, Sanders will take lessons to review NCAA rules, and the program will reduce four in-person recruiting days for the 2025 spring contact period.

The reports noted that Colorado self-reported six minor NCAA violations, down from 11 during the 2023 season. That said, the team isn't expected to be significantly penalized, as minor NCAA violations are common in the league.

Julian Lewis set to assume the starting quarterback position for the Colorado Buffaloes 2025 season

The Buffaloes fanbase is looking to Lewis to help lead the team to another great season. Colorado finished the 2024 season 9-4, which was the program's best record since 2016. "Juju" will take over the starting role from Shedeur Sanders, who will enter the 2025 NFL draft.

He'll have several reliable offensive returning players he can target during the season. One of the potential key targets for the freshman is wide receiver Omarion Miller.

Miller returns to Colorado for his junior year with opportunities for a more prominent role following the departure of Travis Hunter and Jimmy Horn Jr. Miller finished the 2024 season with 10 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown.

"Juju" is expected to lead Colorado into a new era as the program competes for the top spot in the Big 12 next season.

