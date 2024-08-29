Deion Sanders’ Colorado reportedly accused Oregon of a breach of privacy during the 2023 season

Colorado had suffered a blowout loss to Oregon during the 2023 college football season. After three successive wins in the non-conference games, the Buffaloes were outclassed by the Ducks, 42-6, at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene.

According to an exclusive report by Front Office Sports, Colorado noticed a critical foul play following the road loss. The Buffaloes football staffers discovered multiple potential breaches in the team's online service that stores the practice videos and other critical data.

The Buffaloes made a complaint to the Pac-12 authorities, alleging that Oregon had a role to play in the unauthorized access to its database. Front Office Sports reports that Deion Sanders was involved in this complaint, seeking disciplinary actions from the league

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Investigations and aftermath of the Colorado complaint

After Colorado made its complaint to the Pac-12, the conference reportedly took various steps to understand the matter.

Conference officials contacted the Buffs' athletic department and administration to gather more information and assess whether the school wished to pursue an investigation. This could have potentially escalated to an FBI probe if any illegal incursions were confirmed.

An investigation was conducted by Catapult, the video replay system used by the Buffaloes. The company disclosed to Front Office Sports that there were no compromises on its security systems.

“We conducted a thorough investigation into reports of unauthorized access to Colorado’s football video footage last season,” a Catapult spokesperson said. “We can confirm that the security of our systems was not compromised during the investigation.”

This eventually led to the Buffaloes’ decision not to pursue the matter further. The university failed to provide the Pac-12 with any evidence implicating Oregon or any other party in the alleged incursion.

Oregon was unaware of the allegation, per reports

While internal investigations were ongoing, the Pac-12 did not inform Oregon of this issue. This is practically because the Buffaloes failed to provide valid evidence.

“We are unaware of any information that provides any credibility to this claim and see no reason to comment further,” an Oregon athletics department spokesperson said in a statement to Front Office Sports.

Oregon went on to play in the Pac-12 championship game in 2023. The Ducks and the Buffaloes now find themselves in a different conference in 2024 following the Pac-12 implosion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place