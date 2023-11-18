Deion Sanders' Colorado's thrashing by Washington State draws backlash from CFB world - "They're terrible"

The Colorado Buffaloes' struggles continued as they slumped to a dismal 56-14 loss to the Washington State Cougars on Friday. The Buffaloes, who were on a four-game losing streak heading into Week 12, were no match for Washington State and struggled from the get-go.

The Cougars scored two successive touchdowns to gain an early lead. Colorado answered back when Shedeur Sanders connected with Travis Hunter for a 45-yard TD, but a 98-yard kick return by Leyton Smithson halted their progress.

The Cougars scored five more touchdowns in the second and third quarters to take complete control of the game. The Buffaloes managed to score their second and final touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter.

The lopsided scoreline drew plenty of criticism from fans, who were unhappy with the way the game played out for the Buffaloes.

"They're terrible. I won't ever forgive the National Media for the deep throating they were giving them for the first 3 weeks of the season," one fan said.

Here are some of the other reactions to Colorado's fifth straight defeat:

To rub salt into the wounds, Shedeur Sanders had to exit the game in the second quarter after an apparent injury and was sidelined for the rest of the night.

Colorado Buffaloes eliminated from bowl eligibility

For an FBS team to be eligible for a bowl game, they need to win a minimum of six games in the regular season and have a win percentage of at least .500. The Buffaloes had a chance heading into Week 12, but their loss to Washington State dropped them to 4-7 and officially out of contention with one game to play.

The Buffaloes started the season strongly, winning their first three games, but they have gone 1-7 since. They have also managed just one Pac-12 win. Their final game of the season is against the Utah Utes and they will look to end on a positive note.