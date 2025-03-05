Deion Sanders' Colorado stars push limits with insane weight training during offseason workouts ft. Jaheim Oatis

Deion Sanders has effectively utilized the offseason to rebuild his team and coaching staff. Last season, he helped the program to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl game appearance since 2020. However, the Buffs suffered an unfortunate defeat at the hands of the BYU Cougars at the Alamo Bowl.

Following the 2024 season, several key players on Deion Sanders' roster have declared for the upcoming NFL draft. This includes his sons Shedeur and Shilo and also Heisman winner Travis Hunter. Thus, Coach Prime has utilized the offseason to fill the void left by these departures.

One player that the Colorado Buffaloes are looking forward to is defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis. A video of the former five-star lineman is going viral on social media. In the clip, we see Jaheim Oatis showing off his strength and power during a workout session at the gym. You can check out the video below:

Last year in December, Jahei Oatis visited Deion Sanders' team in Boulder. After the visit, the DT decided to commit to playing for the Buffs this upcoming season. Coming out of high school, Oatis initially committed to playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa. Last year, Oatis played in four games and recorded 2 total tackles and one defensive interception. He is now looking forward to learning the game under Coach Prime and new DL coach Domata Peko.

"I feel like it's beneficial for me, and I feel like I can give a lot of help this season," Oatis said. "And I will have a coach I can depend on and a position coach leading me the right way."

Deion Sanders gets an edge in recruitment of five-star WR

One future talent that Coach Prime and the Buffs are looking to recruit is five-star WR Cederian Morgan. On February 21, he announced his top six schools, which included Colorado, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Georgia.

Last Thursday, Deion Sanders and his team got a promising announcement regarding Cederian Morgan's recruitment process. The five-star wide receiver has finalized his official visit to Boulder, which is scheduled from May 9 to May 11.

"I'm looking forward to meeting their coaching staff & feeling their energy. They are sitting as one of the tops in my recruitment," Morgan told On3.

Last season, Cederian Morgan recorded 1,162 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for Benjamin Russell High School.

This official visit from the WR could swing the momentum in their favor. With the departure of talents like Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and others, having another top prospect in the bag could help the program's future endeavors.

