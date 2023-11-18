Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra flexes her brother Shedeur Sanders' 10,000 passing yards in her latest social media post

Shedeur Sanders has passed a big milestone, and his sister Deiondra Sanders is proud of him. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has joined the 10,000-passing-yard club, which is a big achievement on any level, be it college football or the NFL.

Deion Sanders' daughter, Deiondra, celebrated that achievement with her brother through a social media post. She did that just hours before Shedeur was due to take the field again for the Buffaloes in their Week 12 clash against the Washington State Cougars. And she had a two-word message, flexing the quarterback’s milestone.

Here is what Deiondra Sanders wrote while flexing Shedeur Sanders' 10,000 college football career passing yards.

“That way,” Deiondra wrote on her Instagram story while sharing about Shedeur's milestone.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders, IG

The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled so far this season, but Shedeur has continued to put on good numbers. He now has 10,107 passing yards in his career, with 96 touchdowns through those years.

Despite the team’s struggles this season, Deiondra has offered her unwavering support for her brothers. After the team lost its sixth game of the season last week, Deion Sanders' daughter shared a post on Instagram saying that she was still proud of ‘the boys’ and that the Colorado football team was still ‘here’ despite the loss.

The team has two games in hand, including a Friday night clash with the Washington State Cougars and both of those clashes hold a great deal of importance for them. Will they be able to cross both hurdles to set a minimum achievement benchmark for head coach Deion Sanders' debut season in Boulder?

Can Shedeur Sanders get Deion Sanders and Colorado to a bowl game?

Colorado must win both of its remaining games to be eligible for a bowl game this season. After winning all three games in a row in the first three weeks, it appeared nearly clear that they would accomplish the feat.

But since then, things haven't gone their way at all. Shedeur Sanders and Co. have lost six of their last seven games, with their last win coming in week six against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Will the fans see Deion Sanders coaching in the postseason this year? Or will they have to wait another season for that to happen?