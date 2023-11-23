Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur, has risen up the NIL ladder. The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback has seen his stock rise despite a dismal season for the Buffaloes, which has come as a surprise for his sister Deiondra.

The Buffaloes have lost every game since last getting over the line in Week 6. As the end of the season approaches, On3 came out with fresh NIL valuations for the players. Seeing Shedeur's worth now, Coach Prime's daughter was surprised.

Here is what she said about it:

“Daaaang he getting moneyyyyyy,” Deiondra wrote in her IG story while sharing Shedeur's valuation from On3.

Shedeur Sanders now has an NIL valuation of $5.9 million, according to On3. The value is up from $4.8 million, which was calculated at the start of the season. In 2022, he signed a deal with Mercedes Benz and also partnered with Beats by Dre, a headphone maker.

Since then, his stock has kept rising. However, he hasn't been able to translate it into success with the team as his first season with the Colorado Buffaloes hasn't gone to plan.

Shedeur Sanders and Co. slide away in 2023

When Deion Sanders arrived in Colorado in December last year, he was tasked to revive a sleeping giant. The Boulder community was happy to back him and build hype around the program. Coach Prime's arrival led to a huge rise in football ticket and merchandise demands, bringing in a lot of money into the program. He also attracted some of the best players. However, the season didn't go as planned.

The Buffaloes have lost seven of their last eight games after winning all three of their initial games. Shedeur Sanders has put on a good show with 3,230 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns. But he has been sacked a staggering 52 times this season, and therein lies the problem.

The Buffaloes will play the last game of their season this week as they take on the Utah Utes. They would want to finish the season on a high with a win.