Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders and BF Jacquees send special gift bag for R&B singer’s mom

Deiondra Sanders and her boyfriend Jacquees had a great day on Saturday when they hosted the gender-reveal party for their baby with family and loved ones around. The Sanders clan is having a baby boy, and Deiondra — Deion Sanders' daughter — shared an Instagram story of a special gift bag.

The couple has been greeted with well-wishes from friends and family, including R&B singer Jacquees' mom Rosie Demetria Thompson.

In response, Deiondra and Jacquees sent a gift bag to Thompson with "IMPORTANT Grandma STUFF *mainly snacks actually" printed on it. The gifts also contained a violet coffee mug that had "Grandma" printed on it along with its definition. Deiondra reshared Rosie's story with the caption:

"You're welcome! Since we know the gender we can get you the ultra sound photo."

Coach Prime has "height" jokes for Deiondra Sanders' unborn son and Deion Sanders Jr.

Deion Sanders is at it again with his banter, this time targeting his daughter Deiondra Sanders' unborn son. With Deiondra standing at 5-foot-5 and her boyfriend Jacquees at 5-foot-4, the jokes about their baby’s height have been a constant.

In a Well Off Media video, Deion extended the playful digs to his son, Deion Sanders Jr., attributing Buckys’ absence from the NFL to his height:

“I think if Bucky was 6’1 he probably would have been in the NFL because he was about a 4’4. To extend him legs a little bit he probably would have been 4’3, he probably would have been in the league but height got the best of him.”

The Colorado head coach even took the joke further by humorously questioning Sanders Jr.’s DNA:

“I don’t know how, his mother is 5’9 and his dad is 6ft, so I don’t know how. I did then, swab his mouth and blood test to make sure. He does look just like me so he is mine but I did, when he was a baby, just swab him a little bit.”

Despite the teasing, Deiondra has found hope regarding his baby's height after an ultrasound scan that showed unexpectedly long limbs, according to the doctor.

