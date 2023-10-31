Deion Sanders' s daughter, Deiondra Sanders is speaking out about the unfortunate incident that took place in Colorado's locker room during their game against UCLA.

Following the game, multiple Buffaloes players reported that their jewelry had been stolen, leaving them outraged. Deiondra took to Instagram to express her frustration and shared a Bleacher Report article in her story with the caption:

"Whoever took it, Y'all sad."

A YouTube video shared by ‘Well Off Media’ features the voices of several Buffaloes players. They confirm the theft of their jewelry from the visitors' locker room at the Rose Bowl.

It's reported that the thieves managed to snatch away at least three diamond and gold chains, each valued at thousands of dollars. This loss has left players understandably upset, and investigations are underway.

The UCLA police department looking into the matter. However, Deion Sanders didn't comment on the incident. He was more focused on the 28-16 loss his team faced at the hands of the UCLA Bruins (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12).

Deion Sanders post-game conference after UCLA game

The fairy tale start that Coach Prime and his team experienced after winning the first three games of the season is in the dust. The Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) have managed to win just one game after that in Week 6 against the Arizona State Sun Devils (2-6, 1-4 Pac-12).

Coach Deion Sanders addressed the media in a post-game conference, shedding light on some of the challenges his team faced during the game. One major issue that the Coach highlighted was the performance of Colorado's offensive line, which has been a recurring concern.

Deion Sanders minced no words about the need for improvement and said:

"The line has to improve, there ain't no aspect. Depth, not only depth, killer instinct, one, desire, will, athleticism. he hardest thing to acquire is linemen. So when people have a good one, you rarely see linemen jump and go to different schools."

As a proud father, Coach Sanders also expressed his confidence in his son:

“I’m a little biased because I’m his father, but I think we have the best quarterback in the country. I don’t think any other quarterback could put up with or stand and deliver like I always do week in and week out and taken the beating that he’s taking.”

Colorado has definitely made many improvements and upgraded its roster, but they still seem far-off from the rest of the team in the conference. The program is still in the process of rebuilding, particularly in the area of the offensive line. The Buffaloes take on the Oregon State Beavers (6-2, 3-2 Pac-12) on Sunday, Nov. 5.