While Deion Sanders is making headlines in the world of college football, 'Coach Prime's' daughter Deiondra Sanders has found her way to shine. The big-time communication pro has teamed up with Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns HC.

Deiondra shared an update with the fans on social media from Loreal's event. In the photo, she showed off quite a colorful look typical of the Sanders family.

It isn't the first time Deiondra Sanders was seen with Loreal Sarkisian and it most definitely won't be the last.

Deiondra Sanders shines at a Loreal Sarkisian event

Deiondra Sanders shared her look from The Khou Exclusive interview event wearing a bright orange dress and gave a special shoutout on her story.

"Makeup eating okaaaaay," Deiondra wrote with the photo, tagging a Houston-based makeup artist.

Deiondra cultivates partnerships for a living and what could be a better partnership between her and a fashion enthusiast like Loreal?

She had highlighted Sarkisian's venture about a month ago through Instagram on college football gameday fashion. Looks like she is also taking some tips from Loreal apart from handling media communications for her business. Now both of them are on their way to celebrate their families this weekend.

Longhorns vs Sooners and Colorado vs Arizona State: Two crunch games for different reasons

Loreal Sarkisian will be in Dallas this weekend to stand behind her husband and the Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns take on the arch-rivals the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Showdown for the last time as Big 12 members. Both teams know the importance of the game and wouldn't want to end up on the losing side at all. This one promises to be the game of the season for both teams.

Whereas Deiondra will join her family as Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes launch a renewed attempt to get their season back on track. They are coming into the game with two back-to-back losses against higher-ranked teams. The team is desperate for a win and Arizona State offers them a good chance at that.

So two different games that are marquee this weekend but for different reasons. Which one will you watch?