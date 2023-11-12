Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders flexes on Coach Prime’s eldest son Bucky’s Icy drip

Deion Sanders and his boys suffered yet another disappointment on Saturday. Colorado fell just short of a win against Arizona in week 11, further plummeting down in the ongoing college football season.

Coach Prime's daughter Deiondra Sanders decided to spend some time with her brother Deion Sanders Jr. after the disappointing game.

Deiondra took to social media to show off her eldest brother’s icy drip. Sanders Jr. runs a luxury apparel business and has a nose for some jewellery. Her sister couldn't help but share what he was wearing with the fans on social media.

Deion 'Bucky' Sanders Jr. showed off his jewellery to his sister who then excitedly asked him to show her his earrings. The founder of the ‘Well Off' brand obliged the request.

Before the bling show-off, Deiondra was backing the Colorado Buffaloes who had an important matchup against the Arizona Wildcats in college football season week 11.

The Buffaloes went into the game looking for a win after a string of defeats in recent weeks. But all they could do in the end was to add another disappointment to their season's record due to a 31-34 defeat.

Deiondra is still behind Coach Prime's boys and shared a message for them after the game. She said that she was still proud of the boys and the Buffs are still strong despite the defeat. Maybe that could help the team get some motivation for the remaining games.

Deion Sanders and Colorado staring down the barrel

When Deion Sanders came into Boulder as the new Colorado head coach, there was a lot of positivity around the program. Coach Prime wouldn't have thought that a losing record in his first year was a possibility.

Yet, that is exactly what he is looking at if the Buffaloes don't manage to win both their remaining games of the season.

Colorado last won a game in Week 6 when they defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils with a 27-24 scoreline. The team has lost six of their last seven games after three wins started their season on a great note.

They are currently 4-6 overall in the season with the last two games in hand. Will they be able to finish the year with a par record?