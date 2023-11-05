Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders hypes up game mood with Shedeur Sanders and drops glimpses of Colorado locker room

Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders leaves no stone unturned in supporting her brothers and the Colorado Buffaloes.

As the Buffaloes prepared to take on Oregon State in a key matchup, Deiondra took it upon herself to hype up the team's star QB Shedeur Sanders. Of course, the whole weight of expectations falls on the No. 2 inside the field.

Colorado hasn't had the season they hoped for so far, with their wins drying up fast. So, the week 10 game has garnered a lot of importance for the team

Here are the visuals of Deiondra Sanders motivating Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders daughter takes the fans behind the scenes.

Deiondra Sanders motivates brother Shedeur Sanders before Colorado vs Oregon State game

Deiondra Sanders took to Instagram stories to share her pregame interaction with her brother Shedeur Sanders.

As the Colorado Buffaloes QB prepared to take the field against the Oregon State Beavers in week 10, Deion Sanders' daughter asked him if he was ready. The brother-sister duo shared a fist bump, a great hype up that Shedeur probably needed.

Deiondra has been there for her father and brothers since the start of their journey. As the going gets tough, they're in need of much more support than they would ask for. Deiondra is certainly there to provide that and stand behind them as they try to get their season back on track.

Shedeur was touted to be in the running for the Heisman trophy this season. While he has put up decent numbers, his O-line has sometimes failed to do its job, making his life under center much more difficult. It doesn't look like it is changing in week 10, too.

Old ghosts come back to haunt Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders was supposed to take Colorado to new heights when he took up the job as coach, but the season hasn't gone as he would have planned. As the games go by, it's becoming abundantly clear that his quarterback needs a better offensive line for better protection.

The porus protection that Shedeur Sanders got against the UCLA Bruins, taking hits on almost every snap, was amply evident. That trend continued against the Beavers as the Buffaloes continue to struggle.

Colorado is down again and at the time of writing trailed 7-3 in the second quarter. The offensive line problems persist, giving Shedeur limited to no time on the ball. Can Colorado snap out of the slumber to grab the game and make a statement in week 10 and make Deiondra Sanders proud?