Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra Sanders wishes Colorado football’s oldest fan Peggy a warm birthday as she turns 99

Deiondra Sanders shared a birthday message on Instagram for Colorado’s superfan Peggy Coppom, who turned 99 years old on Sunday.

Peggy has been a Colorado fan since the 1940s, from the time she first moved to Boulder. Earlier this season, coach Deion Sanders celebrated with her after the Buffaloes win over Nebraska.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders IG

The post was originally shared by the Colorado Buffaloes, who asked the fans to wish Peggy a happy birthday.

“Buffs, help up wish Peggy a happy 99th birthday,” the post caption read.

Peggy has been around the Colorado football and basketball programs for decades now. She often joined her twin sister, Betty Hoover, to watch college sports events in Boulder.

The sisters even had a nickname, ‘The Twins’ of Boulder, Colorado. Betty passed away in 2020, but Peggy continues to support the Buffaloes.

She hasn’t had much to celebrate this year, apart from the first few weeks of the season. The Buffaloes have been on a losing streak, with their last victory coming in Week 6 against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

They have lost seven of their last eight games. Their recent defeat against Washington State was a rather big one.

Washington State deny Peggy a birthday present with a win over Colorado

The Buffaloes’ offensive line problems persisted as they went down 56-14 against the Washington State Cougars. QB Shedeur Sanders took four sacks as the Cougars dominated the Week 12 encounter on both sides.

Sanders finished the game with 6-for-10 passing for 86 yards and Deion Sanders used three QBs in the game,

With the loss, the Buffaloes are out of postseason contention and the game against the Utah Utes will be the last time they will take the field this season.