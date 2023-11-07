Deion Sanders’ daughter Deiondra showers love on brother Deion Sanders Jr. in her latest IG post [PHOTOS]

Deiondra Sanders expressed her love for her brother Deion Sanders Jr. through an Instagram post. Deion Sanders' kids are doing well in their respective fields and are close to each other.

While Deiondra has made a name for herself as a communications professional, Deion Jr. is the brain behind the Coach Prime brand in Colorado.

In a series of Instagram stories, Deiondra posted Sanders Jr.'s pictures with captions of love and affection.

"Him," the caption in the first story read.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders, IG

"Himothy," Deiondra said in the caption to the second story.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders, IG

The third story had no caption, but a love emoji stated everything that a caring sister wanted to say.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders IG

The original post from 'Well Off Forever' had multiple pictures of Deion Sanders Jr. working during one of the Colorado Buffaloes games. It was shared in collaboration with Wes Bennett's Camo Press.

Such messages for each other convey their love and support for each other. Deiondra has been working in close collaboration with the Texas Longhorns' first lady, Loreal Sarkisian.

On the other hand, Deion Sanders Jr. has built his own business empire while assisting his father in the development of the Coach Prime brand.

The Deion Sanders Jr. business empire

Deion Sanders Jr. started on the same path as his father, in football. He played for the SMU Mustangs for some time, but quickly changed paths to try his hand at entrepreneurship.

Sanders Jr. established the 'Well Off' brand to deal in luxury clothing and accessories. The famous Coach Prime merchandise comes from this company. 'Well Off Media' handles all the social media activities of Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. He may not be on the field, but he is still having an impact on football in Boulder.