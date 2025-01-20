Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi drops a 3-word reaction to dad’s heartwarming surprise at Alabama A&M

Shelomi Sanders is no longer a Colorado Buffalo, but that doesn't mean Deion Sanders is not following her college basketball career closely. Coach Prime's daughter posted a series of pictures alongside him during a game of her new team, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. The snaps were from Saturday's matchup against the Alcorn State Lady Braves, which the Bulldogs won 66-56.

"numero uno kid," Shelomi captioned on Sunday.

Shelomi seemed to be toying with her siblings about who their father's favorite child was. Deion added a comment on the post.

"Love you baby! Daboo & Whhhhhyyyyy😂😂😂😂😂😂," Coach Prime wrote.

Against Alcorn, Shelomi came off the bench and played five minutes. She recorded six points, one rebound and two steals.

Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders is grateful for her time at Colorado

Shelomi Sanders decided to enter the transfer portal in April. She started her college career at Jackson State and moved to Colorado midway through the 2023-24 season. Alabama A&M is the first school she is playing for without her father as the football coach.

In April, she posted a tweet to thank the University of Colorado.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank my creator for allowing me to have this platform with amazing experiences," Shelomi tweeted. "I want to thank my coaches and the university for accepting me to be a part of the family, it has been a blessing accomplishing as much as we did. I would like to thank my family and my support system for always uplifting and pouring into me on and off the court as a student-athlete.

"My time at Colorado has been a treat with amazing experiences along the way. With intentional consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal."

The move turned out to be a good one for Shelomi, as she has seen more time on the court with the Bulldogs. Last season, she only played five games for Colorado but has already appeared in 17 this campaign.

