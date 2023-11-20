Deion Sanders' daughter, Shelomi, flexes incredible transformation ahead of Colorado vs Cincinnati clash

Colorado coach Deion Sanders suffered a demoralizing loss to the Washington State Cougars on Sunday. That was the Buffs' seventh loss in eight games to close out a season that held so much promise at the start.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was injured, and the defense led by Shilo Sanders was shredded repeatedly to make the 56-14 score seem conservative, a bad night for the Sanders football side of the family.

At least one member of the Sanders clan, though, is thriving in Boulder: Shelomi Sanders. Coach Prime's daughter plays for the Buffs women's basketball team who beat the No. 1 LSU in their season opener.

Murphy's law for Deion Sanders

At the moment, it seems like everything that can go wrong is going wrong for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

During the 56-14 blowout loss against the Washington State Cougars, three things went wrong. The Buffs cemented a losing season, maverick quarterback Shedeur Sanders left with injury, and the team failed to become Bowl eligible. Talk about trouble always coming in threes and Murphy's Law working together.

After the game, the charismatic coach sounded beaten in his news conference after the blowout loss to a team that had lost six straight games before meeting Colorado.

“This is the toughest stretch of probably my life. I’m very saddened of how we played,” said Sanders.

“We practiced hard this past week. We prepared like no other, and to go display a performance like that, it’s not indicative of who we are, what we are, how we are. And I’ve been boasting since the beginning of the season, I have not seen us quit.”

Last week, Deion Sanders revealed that his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders had been getting pain-numbing injections to continue playing after being the most sacked QB in the FBS.

That finally caught up with the Buffs, as the quarterback left with an ankle and arm injury and did not return.

Ahead of the Buffs' last game of the season against the Utah Utes, that compounds a miserable few weeks for Deion Sanders and Co.