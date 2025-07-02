Deion Sanders’ daughter Shelomi Sanders shares 4-word reaction upon receiving dad's signature Nike kicks 

Shelomi Sanders spent most of the past academic year away from her father, Deion Sanders, after leaving Colorado in April 2024. The guard transferred to Alabama A&M to continue her college basketball career.

While Shelomi was away from Boulder, she maintained a strong connection with her family, who were involved with the Colorado football program.

Showcasing the strong father-daughter bond, Shelomi Sanders shared a special Deion Sanders-themed gift in her Instagram story on Tuesday. She showed off a LeBron 21 Prime 96 sneaker, inspired by LeBron James and Coach Prime.

Drawing inspiration from the Nike Air Diamond Turf ’96, the LeBron 21 merges Deion’s signature midfoot strap and claw mark design with modern court-optimized Air Zoom cushioning.

The Alabama A&M guard shared a four-word caption for her post.

“been waiting for these 🤭😝,” Shelomi wrote.

Shelomi Sanders commits to humanitarian effort

Shelomi Sanders is making a significant off-court impact during the college basketball offseason. The Alabama A&M senior is partnering with The Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice (CREEJ) to advocate for basic needs in underserved rural communities.

CREEJ, dedicated to tackling environmental injustices around the United States, works to ensure clean water and adequate sanitation for underserved rural communities. Shelomi announced the partnership on Instagram, raising strong awareness for an often-overlooked issue.

“So many communities in the US are still living without basic needs, like clean water or even proper sewer systems,” Sanders said. “Not only are [CREEJ] fighting for justice, but they are bringing real change to underserved rural areas.”

With her effort in partnership with CREEJ, Shelomi Sanders is following in her father’s footsteps in participating in activities that help society.

