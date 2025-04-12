  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Deion Sanders' defensive squad sweats it out with intense offseason practice before Colorado's spring game

Deion Sanders' defensive squad sweats it out with intense offseason practice before Colorado's spring game

By Arnold
Modified Apr 12, 2025 11:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn
Deion Sanders' defensive squad sweats it out with intense offseason practice before Colorado's spring game (Credits: IMAGN)

Deion Sanders' Colorado has been putting in the hard yards in offseason spring practice. The Buffs' defensive squad got a solid outdoor workout on Friday and looked sharp ahead of CU's spring game.

Ad

Here is a video clip from CU's workout on Friday:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Buffs have been aiming to bolster their defense this offseason. In February, CU hired former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko to coach the Buffaloes' defensive line. Peko replaced Damione Lewis, who left Colorado to coach the Miami Hurricanes.

Last week, Colorado's junior defensive lineman Arden Walker spoke highly about two new recruits, Alexander McPherson and London Merritt joining his position group.

"I promise you, they'll be ready," Walker said of McPherson and Merritt. "They're coming along for sure. They've been coming along fast, which I appreciate. As a freshman, that's something I was preached, and I've been telling them the same thing. They've been trying to figure it out because they want to play, and I think they're hungry as well. I really appreciate that because they love the game."
Ad

Colorado's defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has also been hands on with his approach this offseason. The Buffaloes' defense will get a good test of its strengths and shortcomings at the spring football game on Apr. 19 at Folsom Field.

Deion Sanders might look to bring in a running back at CU after losing Isaiah Augustave

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn
Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Imagn

Earlier this week, reports confirmed that Isaiah Augustave, Colorado's leading rusher from last season, was no longer with the team. He had been part of the initial spring practice sessions but has not been seen in practice since April 1.

Ad

It's also unclear why Augustave moved on from the team. He recorded 384 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries last season, as CU finished with a 9-4 record.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders looks to bring in a running back from the transfer portal to add more firepower to his offensive backfield at Colorado.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications