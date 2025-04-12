Deion Sanders' defensive squad sweats it out with intense offseason practice before Colorado's spring game

Deion Sanders' Colorado has been putting in the hard yards in offseason spring practice. The Buffs' defensive squad got a solid outdoor workout on Friday and looked sharp ahead of CU's spring game.

Here is a video clip from CU's workout on Friday:

The Buffs have been aiming to bolster their defense this offseason. In February, CU hired former NFL defensive tackle Domata Peko to coach the Buffaloes' defensive line. Peko replaced Damione Lewis, who left Colorado to coach the Miami Hurricanes.

Last week, Colorado's junior defensive lineman Arden Walker spoke highly about two new recruits, Alexander McPherson and London Merritt joining his position group.

"I promise you, they'll be ready," Walker said of McPherson and Merritt. "They're coming along for sure. They've been coming along fast, which I appreciate. As a freshman, that's something I was preached, and I've been telling them the same thing. They've been trying to figure it out because they want to play, and I think they're hungry as well. I really appreciate that because they love the game."

Colorado's defensive coordinator Robert Livingston has also been hands on with his approach this offseason. The Buffaloes' defense will get a good test of its strengths and shortcomings at the spring football game on Apr. 19 at Folsom Field.

Deion Sanders might look to bring in a running back at CU after losing Isaiah Augustave

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders

Earlier this week, reports confirmed that Isaiah Augustave, Colorado's leading rusher from last season, was no longer with the team. He had been part of the initial spring practice sessions but has not been seen in practice since April 1.

It's also unclear why Augustave moved on from the team. He recorded 384 yards and four touchdowns on 85 carries last season, as CU finished with a 9-4 record.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Deion Sanders looks to bring in a running back from the transfer portal to add more firepower to his offensive backfield at Colorado.

