Deion Sanders drops 3-word message as Colorado sells out season tickets for third consecutive year since Coach Prime's arrival

Deion Sanders has made the Colorado Buffaloes one of the most popular teams in college football, selling out all home games three months before the season begins. On Saturday, Coach Prime reacted to the news by posting an image on his X account. He also posted a short message about his faith.

"Thank U JESUS!" Coach Prime wrote.

This will be the first time Colorado sells out their season tickets since 1996 and the 11th time in the program's history. Back then, the Buffs were coming off a 10-2 season and a win over the Oregon Ducks in the Cotton Bowl.

As for this edition of the Buffaloes, Deion Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record and a trip to the Alamo Bowl. However, the program will have to reload at several spots, including at quarterback, wide receiver and in the secondary.

Coach Prime took over a program that finished with a 1-11 record in 2022. The Buffs went 4-8 in his first season leading the program, before breaking out last year.

Among the players leaving from last year are Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders and four of their top wide receivers.

Deion Sanders and Colorado have attracted some talented players. Former Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter transferred to Boulder, where he is competing with 4-star true freshman JuJu Lewis. The Buffaloes also landed former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis.

Colorado will open the season on Aug 29 with a home date against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Deion Sanders has battled health issues recently

Deion Sanders opened up about his lack of media exposure in the last few weeks. In his first public appearance since an Apr. 22 news conference, Deion Sanders spoke about his health on the "Say What Needs to Be Said" podcast with Asante Samuel.

"I've done no media. I've done nothing for a minute," Sanders said. "So coming on with you is something. I ain't been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I'm coming back, but I needed this."

Coach Prime has faced issues with blood clots in the past, having a couple of toes amputated. Sanders also shared in the past that a doctor suggested amputating his other toes, but the Hall of Famer declined.

Sanders recently signed a five-year contract extension for over $50 million, so he is expected to remain as the top head of the program for a while.

