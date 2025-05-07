Deion Sanders drops 4-word message to correct Shannon Sharpe amid reports of Shedeur Sanders being pissed at Giants visit

The Sanders family has been in the spotlight since the 2025 NFL draft, which saw Shedeur Sanders, a first-round prospect, fall to the fifth round. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer suggests that one of the causes of Shedeur’s NFL draft woes was an unpleasant pre-draft interview with the New York Giants.

According to Breer, the former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback could not identify errors in his mock playbook install. These errors were intentionally put there as part of the Giants' pre-draft interview process. This left the quarterback pissed.

During Monday’s episode of the “Nightcap” podcast, Shannon Sharpe, Chad Ochocinco and Gilbert Arenas discussed Breer’s report, giving their takes on the development.

“The Giants sent him plays to install, they intentionally put mistakes in, he didn’t catch the mistakes," Sharpe said. "They told him, he got upset that they didn’t tell him.”

Deion Sanders responded to the clip from this podcast, saying:

“Never happened my brother.”

Coach Prime’s response suggests that the original report from Albert Breer is false, although it remains unclear if he is claiming the whole report is false or simply that Shedeur Sanders was not upset at the Giants during the pre-draft interview.

New report slams rumor that Shedeur Sanders ‘bombed’ Giants pre-draft Interview

With the Giants fumbling Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons in the 2021 draft, their decision to draft Abdul Carter makes perfect sense. Both men are former Penn State athletes with the same number (11) and position. Recruiting a rookie quarterback who will likely not play in the upcoming season over an edge rusher of Carter's caliber would have made no sense.

That said, Shedeur Sanders, the prospect that the Giants had seemed keen on recruiting, was still available at No. 25 when they drafted Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart.

When Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer's allegation about Shedeur "bombing" his pre-draft interview made headlines, football fans and pundits quickly accepted it as an explanation for Sanders' drop to round 5.

The New York Post’s Paul Schwartz released a report that countered Breer’s report.

"What seems true is that there was no one incident or moment where the Giants soured on Sanders," Schwartz wrote. "That much-reported terrible Sanders meeting with head coach Brian Daboll? The one where Sanders was unprepared for an install test Daboll gave him and then balked at Daboll’s criticism? That is likely either untrue or overhyped. There was no 'bomb' meeting."

Schwartz explained that Jaxson Dart was a safe choice for the Giants. He added:

"The only quarterback the Giants viewed as being NFL-ready right away was Cam Ward, and the signing of Russell Wilson to fill the starting role meant any other rookie would at first sit and watch and learn."

Shedeur now joins the Cleveland Browns quarterback room, which has immense talent and thus requires him to perform well in spring.

