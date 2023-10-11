Deion Sanders' effect propels Colorado football's IG to gain 942,000 followers as Buffs join elite 1M club with Alabama, LSU & OSU

Deion Sanders has had a major impact on the Colorado Buffaloes football program, both on and off the field. The latest proof of that is the surge in Instagram followers on the Buffaloes' official team page. Colorado became the fourth program, joining the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes to reach one million followers on the social media platform.

Joe Pompliano detailed the growth in the team's official account, tweeting:

"Colorado football has officially hit 1 million followers on Instagram. They had just 58,000 followers when Deion Sanders was hired, and they now join Alabama, Ohio State, and LSU as the only college football programs with 1M+ followers. That's incredible."

Sanders' impact on the Buffaloes program has been clear from the moment he was hired. "Coach Prime" was able to bring in the deepest transfer class in the history of college football.

On the field, Colorado is 4-2, with their only losses coming against the No.8-ranked Oregon Ducks and No.10-ranked USC Trojans. Off the field, the city of Boulder generated nearly $20 million in the Buffaloes home opener, according to a spokesperson for the program, who said:

"The number Coach cited was an estimate that was put out by the Visit Boulder Convention and Visitor’s Bureau that anticipated the economic impact of Saturday’s sold-out Nebraska game to be between $18-$20 million.

"Room night occupancy and some other metrics are going to be trickling in over the next couple of weeks and we won’t have a definitive sense of the full-scale economic impact of the game until all of that data is in. But the number Coach cited is accurate as an estimate." [h/t On3 Sports]

Aaron Rodgers believes people want to see Deion Sanders fall

Despite not having a full recruiting window, Deion Sanders has managed to turn the Colorado Buffaloes program around seemingly overnight. During a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show", Aaron Rodgers praised the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer:

"Deion has created a lot of buzz. A lot of buzz, and when you're creating that much buzz, people want to see you fall. They want to see you fall, for sure, but I applaud Deion because he sticks to his guns and he talks the talk, he walks the walk, he owns it when they get beat."

While Sanders has brought plenty of fanfare to the Buffaloes, there has also been an increase in people rooting against the program. Colorado will look to move to 5-2 when they host the Stanford Cardinal this weekend.