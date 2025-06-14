Deion Sanders' elder son Bucky shows off yet another luxurious Rolls Royce purchase, shares grand motor collection via IG

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," is preparing for his third season leading the Buffs. His two youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, will not be on the team anymore as they are starting their NFL careers. However, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as "Bucky," will be with his father in Boulder.
Deion Jr. produces videos and social media content for the Buffaloes. He will remain with the team next season. Bucky has been well compensated for his work with the team and does not hesitate to show his wealth on social media.
On Friday, Bucky posted a video to his Instagram story showcasing his grand motor collection. In the video, he showed off a luxurious Rolls-Royce that he recently purchased:
Deion Sanders is dealing with health issues but has the support of his eldest son
Deion Sanders has dealt with a string of health issues in recent years. Most notably, he faced blood clotting issues that led to the amputation of a few of his toes. However, his health issues appear to have resurfaced.
This news came to light after Sanders was forced to pull out of being the keynote speaker for the CSCDR Foundation. On June 5, the foundation announced that Sanders was forced to withdraw from the event, and he was replaced by Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.
Coach Prime has also been unavailable for Colorado's summer football camps. These are events he attended in each of the past two years. He missed these camps because he was in Texas dealing with his health issues.
Fortunately for Coach Prime, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., was with him. In a live stream on Sunday, Bucky provided an update on his father's health.
"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. said. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."
Sanders provided an update on Wednesday, confirming he is OK.
It also appears that he is back in Colorado based on Bucky's video. Bucky showcased his car collection, which appears to be in Colorado. Since Deion Jr. previously said he would not leave Texas until his father was ready, it is safe to assume they are both back in Colorado.
