Deion Sanders' elder son Bucky shows off yet another luxurious Rolls Royce purchase, shares grand motor collection via IG

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders, also known as "Coach Prime," is preparing for his third season leading the Buffs. His two youngest sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, will not be on the team anymore as they are starting their NFL careers. However, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., also known as "Bucky," will be with his father in Boulder.

Ad

Deion Jr. produces videos and social media content for the Buffaloes. He will remain with the team next season. Bucky has been well compensated for his work with the team and does not hesitate to show his wealth on social media.

On Friday, Bucky posted a video to his Instagram story showcasing his grand motor collection. In the video, he showed off a luxurious Rolls-Royce that he recently purchased:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via Deion Sanders Jr's Instagram story.

Deion Sanders is dealing with health issues but has the support of his eldest son

Deion Sanders has dealt with a string of health issues in recent years. Most notably, he faced blood clotting issues that led to the amputation of a few of his toes. However, his health issues appear to have resurfaced.

Ad

Trending

This news came to light after Sanders was forced to pull out of being the keynote speaker for the CSCDR Foundation. On June 5, the foundation announced that Sanders was forced to withdraw from the event, and he was replaced by Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Coach Prime has also been unavailable for Colorado's summer football camps. These are events he attended in each of the past two years. He missed these camps because he was in Texas dealing with his health issues.

Ad

Fortunately for Coach Prime, his eldest son, Deion Sanders Jr., was with him. In a live stream on Sunday, Bucky provided an update on his father's health.

"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he's going through, what he went through," Deion Jr. said. "When we get back to Boulder, I don't know. I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm going to sit here with him."

Ad

Sanders provided an update on Wednesday, confirming he is OK.

COACH PRIME @DeionSanders LINK Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! 🙏🏾 I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so. God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I'm excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything. . Until then, I’M COMING BABY, #CoachPrime

It also appears that he is back in Colorado based on Bucky's video. Bucky showcased his car collection, which appears to be in Colorado. Since Deion Jr. previously said he would not leave Texas until his father was ready, it is safe to assume they are both back in Colorado.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place