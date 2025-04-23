Deion Sanders' eldest son Deion Jr. voices support for dad via a strong statement 

Deion Sanders routinely gets criticism for his actions as the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, which has intensified in recent weeks as his son, Shedeur Sanders, prepares for the 2025 NFL draft.

However, despite his detractors, many people support the NFL Hall of Famer, including his eldest son, Deion Jr. In a post on X, Deion Jr. made the following statement to those who dislike him and, by extension, his family.

"“Anyone who hates me also hates my Father.” John 15:23"

Citing a bible verse from the gospel of John, Deion Jr. is telling us that those critics of him are also critics of his father.

Deion Jr. doesn't get a lot of public criticism, but some people do not like him solely because of his ties to Coach Prime and his management of the Buffaloes program.

As a public and outspoken figure, Coach Sanders regularly faces criticism. Since taking over as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, where his son, Shedeur Sanders, is the starting quarterback, this has become a daily occurrence.

Coach Prime's actions and the goings on in the Buffaloes program do not help this. The latest one is the retirement of Shedeur Sanders' number 2 jersey at the Buffaloes Spring game over the weekend.

This sparked criticism from fans who feel Shedeur, as an active player, hasn't done enough to warrant having the No. 2 jersey being forever associated with him. Many believe this wouldn't have happened if he weren't the coach's son.

Coach Deion Sanders on the criticism of Shedeur Sanders

Coach Deion Sanders himself has recently spoken to USA Today about the criticism that Shedeur Sanders has been receiving ahead of the NFL draft.

"This is venomous.It’s to the point where it ain’t even cute no more. It’s so predictable. I’m flipping the channel today, listening. ‘Jaxson Dart is special; Shedeur Sanders ain’t…’ Y’all c’mon. Stop.”

The media coverage surrounding Shedeur has been relentless in the lead-up to the draft. This constant spotlight, along with his lack of workouts, may be key factors in his fall from a potential No. 1 pick to someone who might be fortunate to go in the first round.

This is something that the Sanders family is going to have to deal with. Whatever happens, the responses from fans are going to be the same, divided. Some will love them, while others will hate them.

