Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Carolyn Chambers meets Deiondra Sanders posing for a stylish pic ahead of Colroado's Week 11 clash

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are gearing up for their week 11 clash. They are up against the Arizona Wildcats and would like to salvage what is left of the season. Meanwhile, Coach Prime's ex-wife Carolyn Chambers has paired up with daughter Deiondra Sanders to pose for a stylish picture before the all-important clash.

The Buffaloes are on a downward slide since starting the season with a bang. The team has lost their last three games and are out of the playoffs race. But they still have a chance to finish Prime Time’s first season in-charge with a bang, and maybe make it to a Bowl Game for their efforts.

Here is the mother-daughter duo of Carolyn Chambers and Deiondra Sanders posing ahead of Deion Sanders’ big Arizona test.

Credit: Deiondra Sanders IG.

The duo posed stylishly in front of Coach Prime's portrait. They will be in the stands for the Buffaloes-Wildcats game. The occasion is definitely a big one for Colorado to make a statement before the season is over.

It won't be easy though as the Wildcats are coming into the game on the back of a big win over the UCLA Bruins. The 6-3 Wildcats will try to bring their season to a positive end. Will Carolyn Chambers and Deiondra Sanders be able to see the Buffaloes rise in week 11?

Tough test again for Deion Sanders and Colorado

Colorado has struggled most of the season despite flying out of the blocks in the first three weeks. After the initial high of three wins in a row, the Buffaloes lost five of their next six games. Their only win during that run came against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Colorado is 4-5 at the start of week 11 and desperate for a win.

There have been a few problems that have plagued the team during their barren run. Most prominently, QB Shedeur Sanders has taken multiple hits every game and looked banged up at the end of the game against the Oregon State Beavers. He will need more protection to execute his plans properly.

Can Deion Sanders lead Colorado to snap out of their losing streak to make something out of the season?