Deion Sanders’ ex-wife Carolyn Chambers showcases her support for Deiondra Sanders' fashion endeavors: “My babygirl”

While Deion Sanders takes the field tonight with Shilo and Shedeur Sanders as the Colorado Buffaloes square off against Arizona State, his first wife Carolyn Chambers is off to support their daughter Deiondra Sanders in her endeavors.

Chambers took to social media to update the fans about Sanders' fashion endeavors. She also showed her support for the 31-year-old with a quote.

So what is Deiondra Sanders up to in the fashion world and what does her mother have to say about it? Let's find out.

Deion Sanders' first wife cheers for daughter Deiondra Sanders' latest foray

Chambers uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram story while waiting for Deiondra Sanders. And while she waited for Deiondra, Deion Sanders' first wife had a sweet quote to dedicate to her for her new foray.

"Waiting on my babygirl Deiondra Sanders," Chambers wrote in her story.

She then put on another video that showed Deiondra a fashion show in which she revealed that she was there to support her daughter in this adventure. So if Deion Sanders Jr, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have Coach Prime clapping for them, Deiondra has her mother in her corner for her work achievements.

As the spotlight returns to the Colorado Buffaloes, they are in for a crucial game in week 6 against the Arizona State Sun Devils. Can Colorado pass their latest test?

Colorado clear favorites against Arizona State in week 6

Deion Sanders has breathed a new life in the Colorado football program since he came in. This resurgence is what keeps the Buffaloes' fanbase optimistic, despite suffering consecutive losses in the Pac-12. As they prepare to step onto the field in week 6, they eagerly anticipate securing their inaugural conference win of the season.

Standing in their way are the Arizona State Sun Devils, a team that has struggled to get their season going. The Sun Devils have won just one game out of the five they have played and looked out of sorts on many occasions. So for the first time in a few weeks, Colorado is going into the game as clear favorites to win their game.

The Buffaloes showed their never-say-die attitude against the USC Trojans last week. Coach Prime would want them to go to the next game with the same attitude while not underestimating their opponents. Will the Buffaloes get a win this time?