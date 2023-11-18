Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes will face the Washington State Cougars in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. This Pac-12 contest will commence at 8:00 p.m. ET at Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington, on Friday, Nov. 17.

Prior to the game, Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders received plenty of love and support from his mother Pilar Sanders. On Instagram, Pilar, Deion's ex-wife, posted four pictures of Shilo from his debut season in Colorado and captioned the post with these words:

"My son is more than ready to lead the @cubuffsfootball defense to victory tonight! Get your #picksix baby and high step in the end zone again and again! Go @shilosanders"

Shilo has had an impressive 2023 season with Colorado so far. The safety has recorded 55 tackles, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one interception across nine games.

It's safe to say that Shilo will be hoping to add to those numbers when Colorado takes on Washington State later on Friday.

How have Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes fared in the 2023 college football season?

The Colorado Buffaloes got off to a great start in the 2023 season, racing to a 3-0 record. However, Deion Sanders' team has struggled to find its rhythm.

The Buffaloes are presently joint-last in the Pac-12, along with the Washington State Cougars. After posting three wins at the start of the season, Colorado has lost six of its last seven games and has tumbled down the table.

In Week 11, the Buffaloes suffered a 34-31 defeat against the Arizona Wildcats. Nonetheless, with two regular-season games remaining, the team will be looking to end on a positive note.

Meanwhile, the Washington State Cougars have also struggled to get their act right in recent weeks, losing six straight games. Jake Dickert's side fell to a 42-39 loss on the road against the California Golden Bears in Week 11.

Due to their poor runs in recent weeks, either Colorado or Washington State will finish the season without a bowl bid. It will be interesting to see which team gets over the line at the final hurdle.