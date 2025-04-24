Deion Sanders’ ex wife Pilar Sanders drops a one-word comment over Shedeur Sanders’ NFL hype video

The future team of Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders will be known soon as the 2025 NFL Draft begins on Thursday night. The son of NFL Hall of Famer and the Buffaloes' head coach, Deion Sanders, will want to be the top pick in the first round, and has all his supporters believing this.

Shedeur posted a "hype video" on his Instagram account leading to the draft. The video features a slick montage of some of his best moments while playing with the Buffaloes.

One person who gave their response to this video was Pilar Sanders. Pilar is Shedeur's mother and the ex-wife of Deion Sanders. In the comment section of the Instagram video, Pilar wrote the following:

"Son!!!!!!""

Source: shedeursanders (Instagram)

Pilar is not the only member of the Sanders family who has commented on the hype video. Deion's daughter Deiondra Sanders also showed love to her sibling and posted his jersey number in support:

"2"

Source: shedeursanders (Instagram)

Throughout the entire draft process, Shedeur Sanders has been heavily supported by his family. This is not surprising, especially with the way the bond of the Sanders' family has been shown in multiple aspects of their lives.

The Sanders family is a tight-knit bunch, all of whom are in the public eye, which makes whatever they say have a greater effect on the stock of Shedeur.

This has been falling in the last few months, and now there is a serious chance that Shedeur may not even be a first-round pick. While this is definitely not what Deion, Shedeur, and the rest of the Sanders family want to happen, one can guarantee that they are going to be in his corner no matter what.

Dan Orlovsky on Shedeur Sanders

On the day of the draft, College Football analyst Dan Orlovsky has given his verdict on where Shedeur Sanders will end up tonight.

According to Orlovsky, Sanders will be the 21st pick of the draft and will head to the Pittsburgh Steelers. This prediction has gained some traction and is beginning to seem like a realistic fit for Shedeur.

However, Orlovsky then gave a blunt comment on the quality of play Shedeur Sanders delivers:

"While his dad was one of the greatest ever, Shedeur's not that, right now, physically. He's not this remarkable, rare, unbelievable, unicorn athlete."

This comment, especially the second part, could be used to describe many of the quarterbacks in this year's class. It is not a strong class compared to previous years, but their story is only beginning.

