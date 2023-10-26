Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar Sanders flaunts long list of celebs attending CU Buffs games ft. Desi Banks and DaBaby

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have become a phenomenon, even if they have seen their fair share of struggles on the field lately. The program has attracted a massive following, with huge numbers of fans and celebrities turning up for games each week.

Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, has been cheering for the team for a while now. She took to social media to flaunt the long list of celebrities who have attended the Buffs games. That list includes DaBaby, Desi Banks, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and many more.

"Regular @cubuffsfootball games be like…," Pilar wrote in the caption while sharing the reel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deion Sanders has regularly attracted huge star power to Folsom Field, as he tries to put the Colorado football program back on the map. On the field, he created almost a brand new roster from scratch after cutting more than 50 players. He brought in stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter to bolster the team.

Off of it, stars like DaBaby have helped Coach Prime motivate the team. And they probably need some motivation right now after a calamitous last few weeks.

Colorado Buffaloes struggle to put games to bed

Deion Sanders' time at the Buffaloes has been nothing less than a roller coaster. It started on a high note, with the team winning their first three games with relative ease. But since then, it's gone south for Colorado.

The Buffaloes have lost three of their last four games since the initial winning phase. The Oregon Ducks inflicted their first loss of the season when the two sides met in Week 4. The other teams that have stopped Sanders and his team are the USC Trojans and the Stanford Cardinal.

The 4-3 Colorado will take on the UCLA Bruins in Week 9. Can they pull off a big win against their Pac-12 opposition?

Poll : Can they pull a big win against their Pac-12 opposition? Yes No 3 votes