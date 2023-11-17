Deion Sanders is currently leading the Colorado Buffaloes program as head coach. His ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, who leads a multi-million dollar real estate business, recently opened up about the ups and downs of her journey as an entrepreneur.

Pilar took to social media to upload a video on how things have changed in the real estate business since she entered it years ago. According to her, things have gotten better as she can sell property anywhere, from anywhere, all thanks to something that she called ‘digital real estate.’

Here is what Deion Sanders' ex-wife said about the changes she has seen in her business since starting out.

“I have been a real estate agent for years, buying and selling multi-million dollar properties. But now, the game has changed, it has gotten better! I can be anywhere in the world and still buy and sell real estate on a whole new level with digital real estate,” Pilar said in the video.

Coach Prime's ex-wife went on to talk about a new way to buy and sell real estate called channely.io. She revealed that she bought her first property on the platform and encouraged her followers to do the same.

According to the website, it is a platform where anyone can buy or sell real estate in three steps. Step one is evaluation, step two is offer and step three is closing the deal. The platform claims to cut out the unnecessary steps to make selling ‘easy, fast and stress free’.

Deion Sanders eyes Bowl eligibility for Colorado

When Deion Sanders started off as the Colorado head coach, Bowl game looked like the minimum he would achieve in his first year. Fast forward to Week 12, and it looks like it would be a big achievement. The Buffaloes are 4-6 at the moment and would need to win both their remaining games to fulfill the minimum NCAA requirement of getting a postseason game.

Colorado is taking on the Washington State Cougars in Week 12 on Friday night, and their final game of the season comes against the 7-3 Utah Utes next week.