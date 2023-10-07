Pilar Sanders is all hyped up to see her sons dominate on the football field. Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes take the field against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday in a bid to get their season back on track. Coach Prime's boys passed the first three tests with flying colors but have since hit a snag in the form of back-to-back losses to top-10 opponents.

They take on the struggling Sun Devils in a week 6 clash and would hope to leave the last two weeks behind. Just before the game, Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar shared adorable pictures of Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and backed them to win this time.

A proud mom always stands behind her kids in every situation. So what did Pilar Sanders say about the game?

Deion Sanders ex-wife Pilar Sanders backs her sons for a week 6 triumph

Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures of Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders. This comes as they get ready for a crunch week 6 encounter with the Arizona State Sun Devils. And as a proud mom, Deion Sanders' ex-wife is backing her kids to triumph on the field on Saturday.

"My cuties play tomorrow. Let's go Shilo Sanders, Shedeur Sanders and CU Buffs football team! Win win win!" - Pilar wrote in the caption for the photos.

Pilar Sanders has always backed both Shedeur and Shilo before every game they have played this season. She was also one of the first people to back the team after their humiliation against the Oregon Ducks in week 4.

The situation is quite different than it was two weeks ago and the Buffaloes need to start winning again to keep their season alive. Can they finally open their tally in the Pac-12 conference?

Colorado still looking for its first Pac-12 victory of the season

Colorado is yet to open their Pac-12 account this season after losing both the conference games they have played so far this season. Their victories in the first three weeks really hyped their fanbase up and almost everyone was convinced that the Buffaloes have woken up under Deion Sanders. But losses to Oregon and the USC Trojans gave them a reality check.

Whatever might have happened, the fans are still upbeat about the team. More so they almost caused an upset against the Trojans last week after a spirited second-half comeback. Though they fell short, the Buffaloes showed that they won't be going down easily against anyone. Can they overcome the Sun Devils who are struggling with a 1-4 overall record?