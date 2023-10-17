Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders and Shelomi Sanders share heartwarming mother-daughter moment during Colorado's 46-43 loss to Stanford

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes suffered a rather anticlimactic loss against Stanford on Friday. It was a sad day in the otherwise buzzing Folsom Field, but the coach's daughter and his former wife had a wholesome time.

Coach Prime's ex-wife Pilar Sanders shared a photo from the day with daughter Shelomi Sanders. The duo enjoyed the game in the biting Colorado cold while cheering for Prime Time and his boys on the field. Both rocked the recently released Coach Prime merchandise to ward off the cold weather.

So what did Deion Sanders ex-wife say about the time she spent with her daughter while cheering for the boys?

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes might have fallen in week 7, but it didn't dampen the spirits of his ex-wife and daughter. Pilar Sanders took to Instagram to share a moment at Folsom Field with Shelomi Sanders in oversized Colorado sweatshirts. The caption suggests that the mother daughter duo had a rather good time.

"Under the lights with my baby," Pilar wrote in the caption of the photo.

Shelomi returned the compliment with just a few words. Those words would have a great meaning for a mother when she hears them.

"Ur so gorg(eous)," Shelomi wrote in the comments.

The oversized Coach Prime sweatshirts were noticeable on both of them, but they served a good way to ward off the biting Colorado cold. Nevertheless, the cold may have played a part in stopping the Buffaloes offense dead on their tracks in the second half.

A forgettable day in the office for Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders would want to quickly forget Colorado's week 7 clash with the Stanford Cardinal.

All was going well for Coach Prime and his boys in the first half, as they scored 29 points without giving up anything to the visitors. It seemed all done and dusted, but the second half served as a rude reminder that it's never over until it's over.

The Cardinal came back strongly and outscored Colorado by a country mile in the second half. Their second-half performance was enough to force overtime. Shedeur Sanders made their work easy in the second OT, throwing an interception to set up the Cardinal's game winning drive.

Stanford eventually won 46-43, handing Colorado their third defeat of the season.