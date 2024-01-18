Deion Sanders' ex-wife Pilar Sanders takes on an assistant role for daughter Shelomi amid a major brand shoot

Pilar Sanders is a proud mother, and she lets the world know through her social media channels. The latest example of this is a video showing Pilar hard at work trying to get proper makeup on her youngest child, Shelomi Sanders.

Shelomi, Deion Sanders' youngest kid, was getting ready for her first major brand photoshoot while wearing a Colorado Buffaloes jersey. She's in her first season with the school.

Pilar Sanders captioned the moment with the following heartfelt message:

"Yep, I’m a #proudmom, I am Present and Patient, I Love and Listen, Correct and Care, Push and Prod, Guide and Guard, Support and Supply, Encourage and Inspire, Motivate and Create, and I teach until it’s KNOWN not just believed but KNOWN that you can DO, BE and HAVE anything you want or dream of!"

Pilar Sanders' oldest kids in Paris for Fashion Week

This was a proud week for Pilar Sanders, as her oldest kids Shedeur and Shilo Sanders traveled across the pond to take part in Paris Fashion Week. The duo modeled for the Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall/Winter Show earlier in the week. She also posted a video about them recently on her Instagram, with the following caption:

"HEADLINING OPENING DAY OF PARIS’ MEN’S FASHION WEEK TODAY was @pharrell the Creative Director of @louisvuitton and of course both of MY SONS @shilosanders AND @shedeursanders !!!!! IT WAS AWESOME! words cannot express the excitement and pride to see my sons busting down walls and doing the very things their parents did but earlier, faster and better!"

The show was organized by Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams, the men's creative director for the French Luxury brand.