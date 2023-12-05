Deion Sanders FaceTimed daughter Shelomi Sanders after her first college bucket

Deion Sanders called his daughter Shelomi to congratulate her on her first score with the Colorado Buffaloes women's basketball side. The Buffs football team coach's daughter achieved the milestone in Colorado's 74-58 victory over the Air Force during the weekend. Shelomi is a redshirt freshman in her first season with the team.

It was heartwarming to see the sporting legend share such a momentous occasion with his 19-year-old daughter. As someone who has succeeded in different sports at collegiate and professional levels, Deion Sanders surely understands what this means for his daughter.

Shelomi Sanders played for two minutes, got a rebound, and scored a three-pointer on her debut. Videos could be seen of her teammates congratulating her on her first points at the collegiate level.

She told her father:

"It just felt too good coming off my hand."

The Buffs are currently ranked No. 8 in the nation and have an overall record of 8-1. They opened their season in style, with a 92-78 victory over then-No. 1 team in the nation and last year's national champion, the LSU Lady Tigers.

Shelomi, who will turn 20 years old on December 14, is the youngest child of the College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Deion Sanders and his sons are a protective bunch when it comes to Shelomi Sanders

Coach Prime routinely posts content on his social media channels, including his youngest child Shelomi. As one might expect, Prime is fully invested in providing for her daughter like any good father would.

Another tradition of fatherhood that the 56-year-old coach seems to be upholding is that of a protective father when it comes to Shelomi Sanders' love life. For that, he seems to have enlisted the help of her older brothers.

Earlier during the football season, Sanders was questioned on how much he protected his daughter. Deion Sanders said (via Sports Illustrated):

“That’s my baby girl and my heart, I love all my kids, but I love them differently as I tell you all the time... She has a witness protection program with her brothers, she’s never dated, and probably won’t get married until she’s 40."