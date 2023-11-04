Deion Sanders $60,000,000 worth fiancé Tracey Edmonds spends peaceful morning reflecting on her blessings, day before Colorado game

Deion Sanders' fiance Tracey Edmonds is counting her blessings with the fans on social media. Coach Prime has always credited God with all his achievements in his life till now. And looks like his partner is walking down the same path.

The Colorado Buffaloes are having a rough time on the field at the moment and the fans want a win under the belt in their next game. But before that start, Coach Prime's fiance shared a video with the fans saying that she is reflecting on all the blessings she has got.

In such a tumultuous season for the Sanders family, it comes as a sign of their perpetual positivity.

So what exactly did Tracy Edmonds ask the fans to do amid the Buffaloes' horrid run under Deion Sanders?

Tracey Edmonds counts her blessings

Tracey Edmonds took to Instagram to share a video of herself reading a book on her living room couch. And the $60 million worth lady told the fans that she is reflecting on her good fortune. She also asked the fans to share in the comments section what they are thankful for.

"Reflecting on all my blessings this morning and how grateful I am for everything. Let me know what you are thankful for in comments," Edmonds wrote in the caption for the reel.

While Tracy counts her blessings, her partner Deion Sanders is readying his battered Colorado Buffaloes for another battle.

The season that started on a great note has spiralled into almost a disaster. The Buffaloes need to come up with a plan to stop the bad run as they face the Oregon State Beavers in week 10 on Saturday.

Deion Sanders rallies his Buffaloes for big battle with Beavers

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are going through a rough patch at the moment. After winning the first three games of the season, Coach Prime's boys have fallen short in five of the last six clashes. It all started with a loss to the Oregon Ducks and it has been a downward spiral ever since.

Recently, they took on the UCLA Bruins and looked out of sorts, at least offensively. QB Shedeur Sanders took numerous hits as the offensive line looked porous. That needs to be sorted out quickly if they want to have any chances of winning in the near future.

So, will the Buffaloes sort themselves out before the Beavers clash? Sanders and Co. really need some blessings from the divine.