Deion Sanders finally breaks silence on Shilo Sanders' ejection, calls it "horrendous"

Deion Sanders' debut run with the Colorado Buffaloes has started to crumble. In the last five games, Coach Prime has lost four, with the only win coming against Arizona State. After losing to Stanford in a dismal fashion last weekend, the team has succumbed to another loss this week at the hands of the UCLA Bruins.

Colorado had an early lead when Alejandro Mata converted two field goals in the first quarter. However, UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers connected with Carson Steele for a touchdown pass, sparking the Bruins' comeback in the game. Not only this, Deion Sanders' issues increased when his son and safety Shilo Sanders was tossed from the game for 'targeting.'

In the second quarter, Shilo Sanders made a tackle on Carsen Ryan during a reception. While the tackle looked legit in the first place and the safety was celebrating it, the referee soon gave a flag for it. After reviewing the play, Shilo was ejected, bringing an end to his night.

Deion Sanders was then interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe on the sidelines. During this interaction, Coach Prime opened up about how he felt about the ejection of his son from the game.

"I'm proud of our defense," Sanders said. "I'm proud of what we are defensively. I can't wait for the officials to review their targeting call because I think it was horrendous," Sanders said.

When asked about what he told Shilo after being ejected, Deion Sanders said:

"Shilo is one of the catalyst on the defense. Forget that he is my son. He's one of our best players on defense. He is a leader back there and very physical and aggresive. Losing him was huge. But next man up. We got to do what we got to do"

Following this defeat, the Buffs have now recorded just one win in the Pac-12 conference, while losing the other games to Oregon, USC, and Stanford.

What's next for Deion Sanders?

The Colorado Buffaloes are now 4-4 in the season. And the next battle for them is next week against Oregon State. Despite the disappointments, Deion Sanders is eager to finish the season on a strong note. He has already outperformed the Buffs' (1-11) record from last season.