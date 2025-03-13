Deion Sanders finds hilarious way to market Denzel Washington’s virtual visit for Colorado Buffaloes 

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has addressed the rumors that Hollywood actor Denzel Washington gave a virtual address to his team.

Ad

Through a video posted on social media on Thursday, Coach Prime said:

"We show the video, 'Remember the Titans.' Then, we brought on Denzel. That's the rumor. But it goes further than that. I heard executives say they're trying to remake the movie. Starring Denzel Washington and Coach Prime."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Remember the Titans" is an iconic football film that Denzel Washington played the lead in. It is loosely based on the 1971 T.C. Williams High School football team. This team was the first racially integrated team in school history (all of the schools in Alexandra, Virginia, merged into one school, some of which were still racially segregated up until this point).

The team's Black head coach, played by Denzel Washington in the film, led the team to an undefeated championship season. It's an iconic story that has gone down in history through one of the greatest sports films of all time.

Ad

Deion Sanders has used the film to market the speech by Washington. However, he puts his own hilarious twist on it, putting himself in a hypothetical remake alongside Washington.

While this is not going to happen, there one day could be a film about how Deion Sanders was able to turn around a struggling Colorado Buffaloes program and turn their players into stars.

Deion Sanders on who the greatest return specialist is

As well as addressing the Denzel Washington rumors, Deion Sanders also spoke about who he thinks is the best return specialist. This was a role that he played during his career.

Ad

This conversation came up in a recent YouTube video where one of his coaches described Deion as "One of the best." Sanders took annoyance at the term and replied:

"I was not one of the greatest. I was THE greatest. Don’t say I’m ‘One of the greats’ like you’re just throwing me in. The greatest.”

However he quickly went back, making his suggestion on who he thinks is the best return specialist.

Ad

“I take that back, Devin Hester. Devin Hester is No. 1. I’m 1B.”

Devin Hester is generally seen as the best return specialist of all time. During his 10-year career, he is the only punt specialist to score a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the Super Bowl and is the only punt specialist to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, something he was able to achieve in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place