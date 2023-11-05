The Colorado Buffaloes are taking the field in week 10 and Deion Sanders is ready. Things might not have gone his team's way in recent times but the circumstances cannot dent his spirit. And he seemed to be transferring that spirit to the Folsom field just before the Colorado vs. Oregon State matchup.

The Buffaloes are taking on the Beavers in their all-important Week 10 matchup and they desperately need a win. And Coach Prime knows that it isn't possible without having the crowd backing his team.

Here are the visuals from just before the kickoff and the electric Deion Sanders pep talk with the team that fired up the crowd.

Deion Sanders fires up the Folsom Field before Colorado vs Oregon State kickoff

Deion Sanders fired up the Colorado Buffaloes fans just before the kickoff of the team's Week 10 clash with the Oregon State Beavers. The Buffaloes took to Instagram stories to share the visuals of Coach Prime preparing the team for the game at hand.

Only Sanders can have that effect on the fans and the team despite being in a precarious position that he and his boys find themselves in before the start of the game.

The home crowd looked ready for the Colorado vs. Oregon State matchup, with their voices firmly behind the Buffaloes.

The Buffaloes need to win the game badly after disappointing the last few weeks, which have seen their season slip from under their feet. Can the team finally put on a show for the fans and bring their season back on track?

Colorado is in desperate need of a win

When Deion Sanders came into Boulder to take charge of the Colorado football program, he brought so much positivity with him. And for the first three weeks, everything seemed to be working just fine. But a Week 4 loss to the Oregon Ducks opened the floodgates, which Coach Prime hasn't been able to stop since.

Since the Week 4 loss to the Ducks, Colorado has lost three of the next four games too. So they come into Colorado vs Oregon State in Week 10 with a 4-4 overall record and are desperate to win.

Can Coach Prime lead them to victory this time around?