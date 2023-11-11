Deion Sanders' first wife, Carolyn Chambers, seems to be a fan of her ex-husband's debut album and music. Despite Coach Prime being engaged to his fiance Tracey Edmonds now, she and Carolyn share two children, Deion Sanders Jr. and daughter Deiondra Sanders.

When Deion Sanders was at the peak of his professional career, he also dwelled in the world of music. In 1994, he released his debut album called 'Prime Time' on Hammer's Bust It Records. And now, Carolyn Chambers is still grooving to the tune of one of the songs from the album called 'Must Be The Money'.

In her recent Instagram story, we see Coach Prime's first wife pose for the camera before boarding her flight. Carolyn is seen flaunting her fashion sense with all-black apparel while tagging the story with Coach Prime's song from his debut album. She also accompanied it with the caption:

"It's about that time!!"

Credits: (Carolyn Chambers' Instagram)

Prior to becoming a college football coach, Deion Sanders enjoyed success as a professional football player in the NFL. He went on to win two Super Bowls, one with the 49ers and one with the Cowboys, and is regarded as one of the best cornerbacks to play in the league.

When did Deion Sanders and Carolyn Chambers get divorced?

After initially dating for a year, the ex-couple decided to get married in 1989. However, a few years later, in 1998, Coach Prime and Carolyn decided to file for divorce, with reports stating that the cause of the separation was 'unresolved issues' between them in the marriage.

Deion Sanders' coaching history

After retiring in 2006, Coach Prime shifted his focus to coaching. He initially started off as the head coach of Prime Prep Academy before being hired by Triple A Academy in 2015. Then, in 2017, he was hired as the offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian High School and had the opportunity to coach his sons Shilo and Shedeur Sanders.

In 2020, Sanders was hired as the 21st head coach of the Jackson State Tigers. In 2021, his quarterback son Shedeur, committed to playing for the Tigers. Then in 2022, Travis Hunter, the No. 1 overall recruit of that class, flipped his commitment from Florida State to be coached under Prime Time.

During his three-season stint with the Jackson State Tigers, Sanders led them to two back-to-back SWAC Championships (2021 and 2022) before deciding to join the Colorado Buffaloes this season. So far in his debut season, the Buffs have a 4-5 overall record (1-5 in the Pac-12 conference), with three games remaining in the regular season schedule.